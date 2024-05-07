Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at C$73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a one year low of C$64.89 and a one year high of C$92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.75.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.30%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen purchased 400 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,604.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,604.00. Also, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,740.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,530 shares of company stock worth $109,899. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.