Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,903,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Masco by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.