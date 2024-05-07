Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 710

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.43) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 852 ($10.70).

PNN opened at GBX 698.50 ($8.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876.50 ($11.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 662.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 699.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,641.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

