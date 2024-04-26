S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.09. 602,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.40.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

