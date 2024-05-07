Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 5th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,334 shares during the period. Univest Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned 1.47% of Univest Financial worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 96,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $643.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

