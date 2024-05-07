Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $387.00 and last traded at $386.66. 143,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,599,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.29 and its 200-day moving average is $351.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,637 shares of company stock worth $88,483,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

