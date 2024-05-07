Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -126.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.