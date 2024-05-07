UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 7,874,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,524,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

