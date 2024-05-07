Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.95

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 41338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

