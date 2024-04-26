Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$2,000.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,775.00.

TSE:FFH traded up C$7.55 on Friday, reaching C$1,494.08. 27,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,469.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,317.72. The firm has a market cap of C$33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$910.44 and a 12 month high of C$1,563.49.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 189.55125 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,930. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,930. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

