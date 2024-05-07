National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $321.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.81.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

