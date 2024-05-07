Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,959,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. 14,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,599. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.