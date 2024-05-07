Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 126.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $28,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 105.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 844,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

