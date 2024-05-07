Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,847 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $389.33. 620,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.