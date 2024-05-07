Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 64,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

