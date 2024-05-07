Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
SABA stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 21st.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
