Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

SABA stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 21st.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.