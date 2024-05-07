Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

