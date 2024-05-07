Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $109.88. 102,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,073. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

