Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,629 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 32,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.93 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

