Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $400,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

