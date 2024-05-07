Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.40.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

