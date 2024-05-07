Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,226,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,487,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 3,229,908 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.