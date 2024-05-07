Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 135,379 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 4,311,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,563. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

