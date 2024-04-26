Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $668.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,076. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $440.01 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $647.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.24.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.