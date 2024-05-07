Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Raised to GBX 730

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

About Land Securities Group

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 667 ($8.38) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 637.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 644.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

