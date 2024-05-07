Shell’s (SHEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.69) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.74) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.46) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.69) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.07).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,858.50 ($35.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,696.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,595.77. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,952 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,778.76%.

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,180.90). In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($572,617.39). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,180.90). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

