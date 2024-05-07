ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.50.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$38.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.43. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

