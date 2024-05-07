The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

