American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMNB stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,021,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $2,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

