American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Price Performance
AMNB stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91.
American National Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.
American National Bankshares Company Profile
As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.
