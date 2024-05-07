AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIT stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $135.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AMCON Distributing comprises about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

