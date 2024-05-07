Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.80.

Amedisys stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $96.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -144.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

