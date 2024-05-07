Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.11.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.97. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.73 million. Research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $85,643 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in shares of Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,841 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

