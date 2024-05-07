Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 176.74%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

