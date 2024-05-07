Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Up 5.8 %

ALLT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

