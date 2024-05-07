Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE TRT opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
