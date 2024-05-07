Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TRT opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

