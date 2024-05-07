Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 363,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 195,711 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.76.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
