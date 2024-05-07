Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 363,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 195,711 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

