JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 662,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 237,671 shares.The stock last traded at $45.16 and had previously closed at $45.00.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

