MicroVision (MVIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 84.29% and a negative net margin of 1,141.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

MicroVision Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 297,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,072. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

