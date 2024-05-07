Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.31 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 12,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,804. The stock has a market cap of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

PANL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

