IOTA Price Hits $0.23 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $741.32 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002226 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

