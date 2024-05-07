Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DOOR remained flat at $132.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 162,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,115. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

