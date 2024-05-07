Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DOOR remained flat at $132.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 162,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,115. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.
In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.
