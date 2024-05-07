Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

