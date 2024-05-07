iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Trimmed by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,010 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $91,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AGG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.57. 1,034,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,180,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

