TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 215,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.