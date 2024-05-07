Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 385,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,051. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

