Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. The stock had a trading volume of 96,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,142. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.