Fathom (FTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 126,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394. Fathom has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

