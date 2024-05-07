Gritstone bio (GRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Gritstone bio to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 847.24% and a negative return on equity of 147.22%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. On average, analysts expect Gritstone bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

GRTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 872,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.