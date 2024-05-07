Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 162,960 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 270.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,960 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after purchasing an additional 251,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. 183,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,094. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

