Longeveron (LGVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 75,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Longeveron from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Longeveron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,054.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Hare bought 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.